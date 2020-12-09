Home / Products / Environmental Sensors / ENS160

Features

  • Detection of reducing (VOCs) and oxidizing gases
  • Support for up to 4 independent MOX gas sensors
  • Integrated sensor measurement and heater drive control
  • Integrated pre-calibrated sensor fusion and Automatic Baseline Correction algorithms
  • Multiple IAQ outputs (TVOC, eCO2, AQI)
  • I2C and SPI interfaces
  • <3 minutes warm-up
  • <1 hour start-up
  • High immunity to humidity and ozone

Benefits

  • Ease of use. choice of multiple standard air quality signals
  • Ease of integration. No software libraries required, no impact on host CPU
  • Ideal choice for fast response systems
  • Safe use with everyday products
  • Suitable for flexible and rugged designs

Product properties

Environment
-40 to +85°C / 5 to 95% rH
VDD
1.71 to 1.98V
Dimensions
3.0 x 3.0 x 0.9 mm

Applications

  • Air purification / home automation
  • HVAC / ventilation systems
  • Building automation / smart thermostats
  • Appliances / cooker hoods
  • Mobiles / wearables
  • Smart things & IoT devices