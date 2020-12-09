Features
- Detection of reducing (VOCs) and oxidizing gases
- Support for up to 4 independent MOX gas sensors
- Integrated sensor measurement and heater drive control
- Integrated pre-calibrated sensor fusion and Automatic Baseline Correction algorithms
- Multiple IAQ outputs (TVOC, eCO2, AQI)
- I2C and SPI interfaces
- <3 minutes warm-up
- <1 hour start-up
- High immunity to humidity and ozone
Benefits
- Ease of use. choice of multiple standard air quality signals
- Ease of integration. No software libraries required, no impact on host CPU
- Ideal choice for fast response systems
- Safe use with everyday products
- Suitable for flexible and rugged designs
Product properties
Applications
- Air purification / home automation
- HVAC / ventilation systems
- Building automation / smart thermostats
- Appliances / cooker hoods
- Mobiles / wearables
- Smart things & IoT devices
Tools
Product name
Evaluation kit ENS160
Description
The ENS160 Evaluation Kit evaluates the ENS160 sensor that is designed for indoor air quality monitoring.
Related Products
Product name
ENS145
Description
The ENS145 is as MOS (metal oxide semiconductor) based gas sensor.
Product name
ENS210
Description
ENS210 is a high performance digital output sensor which monolithically integrates a relative humidity sensor and a high-accuracy temperature sensor.
Product name
CCS811
Description
CCS811 is a low-power digital gas sensor solution, which integrates a gas sensor solution for detecting low levels of VOCs.
Product name
CCS801
Description
CCS801 is an ultra-low power MOX multi-gas sensor for monitoring indoor air quality including carbon monoxide (CO).